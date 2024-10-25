Sign up
Photo 1256
Milking Time
I'm guessing it is time for milking as these cows are heading back to the barn.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Dave
ace
Nice capture. Or, feeding time?
October 26th, 2024
katy
ace
I was going to say The same thing as
@darchibald
October 26th, 2024
