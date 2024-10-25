Previous
Next
Milking Time by digitalrn
Photo 1256

Milking Time

I'm guessing it is time for milking as these cows are heading back to the barn.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice capture. Or, feeding time?
October 26th, 2024  
katy ace
I was going to say The same thing as @darchibald
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise