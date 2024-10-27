Doggie Walkers

Previous
Josie (her back is towards us) has developed several friends who take their puppies on daily walks. Here I caught her chatting with one. Not the best photo, but I used it anyway.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

katy
The light is gorgeous
October 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Puppy talk! Looks like a nice day for it.
October 28th, 2024  
