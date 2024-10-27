Sign up
Previous
Photo 1258
Doggie Walkers
Josie (her back is towards us) has developed several friends who take their puppies on daily walks. Here I caught her chatting with one. Not the best photo, but I used it anyway.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5543
photos
20
followers
52
following
344% complete
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
540
1257
1374
1965
541
1258
1375
1966
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Album3
katy
ace
The light is gorgeous
October 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Puppy talk! Looks like a nice day for it.
October 28th, 2024
