Trying To Be Obedient by digitalrn
Trying To Be Obedient

I am trying my best to obey traffic signs, but do you realize how hard it was not to pass this guy? Finally had to do it.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
katy ace
Lol! Perfect timing for this shot
November 12th, 2024  
