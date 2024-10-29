Sign up
Photo 543
Ready To Roll
My job tonight was to direct and assist in loading the wagons. It was a major win for everyone. They loved it. We had two tractors running at the same time.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
5554
photos
20
followers
52
following
