Water abundancy by djepie
Water abundancy

Village kids with boots are playing around this double width brook. I heard just before I took the photo some kid tumbled into it and immediately disappeared under the now very low bridge. Seemed he reappeared and has been saved.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

