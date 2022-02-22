Sign up
157 / 365
Water abundancy
Village kids with boots are playing around this double width brook. I heard just before I took the photo some kid tumbled into it and immediately disappeared under the now very low bridge. Seemed he reappeared and has been saved.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
157
photos
27
followers
23
following
43% complete
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st February 2022 4:17pm
Tags
flood
,
river
,
holland
,
brook
,
netherlands
,
inundation
