Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
197 / 365
Pray4Ukraine
Last Sunday we could organize a Ukrainian service in for our fellow believers who fled war; a service in their native language. Great experience and they really enjoyed.
(Smaller resolution because of some privacy.)
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
198
photos
32
followers
25
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd April 2022 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close