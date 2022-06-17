Sign up
271 / 365
Yummie
In our new garden the currants don't give as many fruit as at our former address, but we keep working on this! Like them so much!
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
271
photos
31
followers
24
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th June 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
gardening
,
currants
