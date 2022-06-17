Previous
Next
Yummie by djepie
271 / 365

Yummie

In our new garden the currants don't give as many fruit as at our former address, but we keep working on this! Like them so much!
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise