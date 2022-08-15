Sign up
330 / 365
Big Mac
Our village is a Dutch hotspot for hot air balloons. This week there was a great event with special shapes. I had to go to sneering, but there were many locals on the streets to admire all ballon’s passing by.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
91% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcdonald’s
