Goodbye Sweden by djepie
Goodbye Sweden

I left Sweden and our daughter behind. Already looking forward to next visit. Knowing that she performs great there makes it easier to say goodbye.
Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Renee Salamon ace
beautifully framed shot
August 16th, 2022  
