Lake Rotorua

I haven't posted photos to my album for so long, although I have been taking photos pretty much everyday. I decided that rather than try and catch up at the moment, will just start posting from today. We are having a family weekend away - this is including 4 small children so it is rather chaotic! Our accommodation is right on the lake and this morning the colours were rather lovely. This is a slow shutter photo with a bit of colour in the clouds and reflecting in the water.