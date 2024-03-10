Sign up
Photo 1539
Early light at Wynyard Quarter
Our son did an early morning harbour swim so we walked down to Wynyard Quarter to watch him come in.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sunrise
city
harbour
Bec
ace
Gorgeous - what stunning colours and clouds over the cityscape.
April 3rd, 2024
