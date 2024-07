Fancywork case

My get pushed challenge this week was to “take a shot of a keepsake and give it a vintage feel.” Here I have taken a photo of a very old and small case that belonged to my late mother and contained her fancywork. When I was young, I did a few pieces of cross stitch and kept these in here as well. The tin on the right of the case is an old button tin belonging to my late mother-in-law.