Morning walk

My get pushed challenge last week was: "how about panning, but of a slow subject like a someone walking??” I have had a busy week away and with visitors so this is a bit late, but while sitting in bed this morning I shot a few walkers out of the window, trying slow shutter and slow panning. I found it tricky to get any sharp bits, but decided black and white was better to give more emphasis on the walkers, rather than the blue of the lake and the green of the tree and grass.