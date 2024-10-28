Previous
Morning walk by dkbarnett
310 / 365

Morning walk

My get pushed challenge last week was: "how about panning, but of a slow subject like a someone walking??” I have had a busy week away and with visitors so this is a bit late, but while sitting in bed this morning I shot a few walkers out of the window, trying slow shutter and slow panning. I found it tricky to get any sharp bits, but decided black and white was better to give more emphasis on the walkers, rather than the blue of the lake and the green of the tree and grass.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Here we are JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond
For last week's get pushed challenge. Sorry it is late.
October 28th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well done
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise