Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1555
Foliage Reflections
Pep ventosa in the round technique with a difference. This is a tree reflection in the lake in the Queenstown Gardens.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2604
photos
113
followers
113
following
426% complete
View this month »
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Latest from all albums
1550
1551
289
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd July 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
multi-exposure
,
queenstown
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely tones.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close