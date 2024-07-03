Previous
Foliage Reflections by dkbarnett
Photo 1555

Foliage Reflections

Pep ventosa in the round technique with a difference. This is a tree reflection in the lake in the Queenstown Gardens.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tones.
July 6th, 2024  
