Previous
291 / 365
Cross stitch
April
@aecasey
asked me to do a flat lay for this weeks get pushed challenge. This is a cross stitch my sister gave me for my 40th birthday. 25 years later I still haven't finished!!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
embroidery
,
handwork
,
cross-stitch
,
flat-lay
,
get-pushed-624
