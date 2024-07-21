Previous
Cross stitch by dkbarnett
291 / 365

Cross stitch

April @aecasey asked me to do a flat lay for this weeks get pushed challenge. This is a cross stitch my sister gave me for my 40th birthday. 25 years later I still haven't finished!!
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
