293 / 365
Sunrise on a misty morning
This week I was challenged to do a photograph using negative space. This is the sun coming up on a very misty morning.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th July 2024 7:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunrise
,
garden
,
palms
,
negative-space
,
get-pushed-625
summerfield
ace
fabulous. aces!
July 28th, 2024
