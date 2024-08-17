Sign up
Previous
298 / 365
Knot garden
In the Queenstown Gardens, this small knot garden is visible as we walk down from our place to town. I thought maybe it could also do for the get pushed challenge this week which was "knot or not?"
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Camera
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th August 2024 4:00pm
Tags
garden
,
knot-garden
,
queenstown-gardens
,
get-pushed-628
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@ankers70
Your challenge this week was very interesting Suzanne and could be interpreted quite a few different ways. I decided to post a couple of quite different photos. Thanks, Delwyn
August 18th, 2024
