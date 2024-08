In the bow

The other day we did the trip on the Earnslaw to Walter Peak Station, where we enjoyed an amazing bbq lunch smorgasbord and a farm show. The Earnslaw is a steam ship and very old. So fascinating to see its motors still pumping away to drive it along. I thought this coil of rope on the bow of the Earnslaw would work for the get pushed challenge this week which was "Knot or not?"