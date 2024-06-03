Previous
Little Fantail by dkbarnett
Little Fantail

Where stayed last night near Lake Karapiro. There were a few little fantails flitting around. Such sweet birds.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

Dianne ace
Great capture - they don't sit still for long!
June 4th, 2024  
