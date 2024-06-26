Previous
Hungry Kereru by dkbarnett
Photo 1547

Hungry Kereru

We are in Queenstown at the moment and the holly tree opposite our house is attracting Kereru to the bright red berries. This one was having a fine old feed last night.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

