Previous
Photo 1547
Hungry Kereru
We are in Queenstown at the moment and the holly tree opposite our house is attracting Kereru to the bright red berries. This one was having a fine old feed last night.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
365
X-T5
26th June 2024 4:10pm
tree
,
bird
,
berries
,
holly
,
kereru
,
queenstown-gardens
