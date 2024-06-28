Sign up
Photo 1550
Walking Track
This is a double exposure in camera while I was walking to the nearest cafe to buy a morning coffee.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th June 2024 8:45am
Tags
track
,
path
,
queenstown
,
walking-man
Wylie
ace
What a great conjunction! Fav
June 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
Nice effect.
June 30th, 2024
