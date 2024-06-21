Previous
My newest granddaughter by dkbarnett
Photo 1546

My newest granddaughter

I am very behind in posting my daily photos, but thought I would post this photo I took a couple of days ago of my newest granddaughter born on Tuesday. Billie Eva.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise