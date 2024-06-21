Sign up
Photo 1546
My newest granddaughter
I am very behind in posting my daily photos, but thought I would post this photo I took a couple of days ago of my newest granddaughter born on Tuesday. Billie Eva.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
baby
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
