Photo 1547
Downed camellia
A dropped blossom in the grass, made a bit more special by the early morning light and the rain drops.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
289
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th June 2024 10:28am
blossom
,
raindrops
