My challenge for get-pushed-501 from @chejja Caroline this week was to do an abstract. I do rather like abstract images, but this week was a busy one and I took until the end of the week to 'rise to the challenge'. This is a double image panning shot, done very quickly and without much thought, but I quite liked the result. I am not sure what the woman is holding, but obviously to a golf club as this is at the beach in Queenstown!