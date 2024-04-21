Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Light Painting
For the get pushed challenge this week, Wendy challenged me to do some light painting. I put some Xmas decoration lights onto a long stick. I think the stick was a bit long and a bit unwieldy for successful light painting.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
reflections
,
lights
,
lake
,
light-painting
,
get-pushed-611
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
here is one of my attempts at light painting.
April 21st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such a clever idea. Great result.
April 21st, 2024
