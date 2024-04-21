Previous
Light Painting by dkbarnett
278 / 365

Light Painting

For the get pushed challenge this week, Wendy challenged me to do some light painting. I put some Xmas decoration lights onto a long stick. I think the stick was a bit long and a bit unwieldy for successful light painting.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Delwyn Barnett

Wendy @farmreporter here is one of my attempts at light painting.
April 21st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such a clever idea. Great result.
April 21st, 2024  
