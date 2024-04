Sunset at the Noosa river head

For the get pushed challenge this week I was challenged to do something for the Artist Challenge - Jerry Reed. After looking at his profile - and because I was in Noosa, I decided to go with his seascape images - not the same colour way, but inspired by his images none-the-less. I apologise for not being present at the moment - life just seems to be happening. But will try to catch up when I can.