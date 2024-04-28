Cow in stable

My get pushed challenge this week was to look at my photos from the week of April 22 through April 28, 2018 and recreate one. This was hugely difficult because that particular week I spent in Sri Lanka, and not one of the photos seemed to be one I could recreate. Finally tongue in cheek I decided on the above photo. I was playing at the Lego table with my young granddaughter when I saw this Lego cow and decided to recreate the scene with Lego! Probably not quite what Kathy imagined! The link to the previous photo is below.