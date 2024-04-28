Cow in stable

Previous
My get pushed challenge this week was to look at my photos from the week of April 22 through April 28, 2018 and recreate one. This was hugely difficult because that particular week I spent in Sri Lanka, and not one of the photos seemed to be one I could recreate. Finally tongue in cheek I decided on the above photo. I was playing at the Lego table with my young granddaughter when I saw this Lego cow and decided to recreate the scene with Lego! Probably not quite what Kathy imagined! The link to the previous photo is below.
Delwyn Barnett

Kathy @randystreat - this is probably not quite what you imagined, but it was a rather tricky challenge for me :-)

https://365project.org/dkbarnett/365/2018-04-28
April 28th, 2024  
JackieR
@dkbarnett when you open the old photo you should be able to click on the "web address" at top of the screen.

Please tag legographer or Lego to join in with those who've been Lego-ing all month!!
April 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks jackie - appreciate that.
April 28th, 2024  
Fran Balsera
She is a very nice cow. I couldn't help but smile when I saw your photograph.
April 28th, 2024  
