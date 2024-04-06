The cow girl

My get pushed challenge this week was from Suzanne and was 'through the looking glass'. Such a wonderful challenge to make you think and very open to interpretation. I first thought of Alice in Wonderland and her 'Through the looking glass' experience so wanted to find something a bit surreal and fantastic.

At present I am enjoying 7 days in Noosa with a bunch of my close lady friends. Such a good week! Yesterday we went to the Eumundi market and I took this photo there. First of all I found this mirror in the market, then I took a photo of the cow girl (on another stall) and put her inside the mirror.