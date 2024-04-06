Previous
The cow girl by dkbarnett
The cow girl

My get pushed challenge this week was from Suzanne and was 'through the looking glass'. Such a wonderful challenge to make you think and very open to interpretation. I first thought of Alice in Wonderland and her 'Through the looking glass' experience so wanted to find something a bit surreal and fantastic.
At present I am enjoying 7 days in Noosa with a bunch of my close lady friends. Such a good week! Yesterday we went to the Eumundi market and I took this photo there. First of all I found this mirror in the market, then I took a photo of the cow girl (on another stall) and put her inside the mirror.
Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
@ankers70 Here you are Suzanne - thanks for your challenge which was a tricky one but fun to think about.
April 7th, 2024  
