Flowers in ice

For the get pushed challenge this week Wendy challenged me to take some photos of flowers frozen in ice. This is not something that I have tried before and I found it fun. The challenge actually was to find some flowers. I stole some from a large pot outside a hotel. At present I am a long way from my garden! I only froze one block of ice with flowers, but I got about 20 completely different photos - some with some really interesting ice bubbles.