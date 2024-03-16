Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
Hands
While watching our grandson play cricket the other day. This is in response to the get pushed challenge from Kali - unfortunately I forgot to post in time.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
hands
,
black&white
,
get-pushed-606
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@kali66
I'm really sorry Kali, but I forgot to post this yesterday!
March 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the hands. Amazing where there time goes.
March 18th, 2024
