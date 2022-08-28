Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
Woven
For my get pushed challenge this week
@annied
Annie D challenged me to do a geometric image. This is the second image I have put into the challenge. It is a double exposure of the drain cover outside our kitchen.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1555
photos
80
followers
79
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Latest from all albums
976
977
978
979
980
981
149
982
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-H1
Taken
27th August 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-525
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@annied
Annie D here is something for your challenge.
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close