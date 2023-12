I am a wee bit late for posting my get pushed challenge this week, but April challenged me to choose a challenge from a '12 Days of Christmas Photo Challenge' https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f0/ba/13/f0ba134ae1e0e414c3b5fd6539a1c470.jpg I chose to do the 8th Day of Christmas with Eight Food or Treats. I was given a box of Ferrero Rocher Chocolates so decided to use these in the challenge. After that I wasn't sure which one I liked the best so have decided to post both.