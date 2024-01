Makana chocolate brittle

For the get pushed challenge this week Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do the opposite of phobia which he thought must be an extreme liking for something. A friend of mine gave me a small box of this chocolate this week. It is the best chocolate I have ever tasted. Thin crunchy toffee sandwiched between thin chocolate and covered in crunchy chopped nuts. Ooh so good!!!