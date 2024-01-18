What can you see?

Previous
This was my get-pushed challenge this week ...

"There is one thing that I have always found very interesting to be on the lookout for, and that's faces in everyday objects. You could google 'facial pareidolia', if you are unfamiliar with this. So, my challenge for you is, to find, and photograph, places and items that might actually resemble a face, if you look at it the right way. Happy hunting!”

I was a bit daunted by this challenge, as I haven't really had time lately to go searching for photo opportunities, and really am an opportunistic photographer as and when I see things while going about daily life. I was walking home from the hospital the other night when I saw this (quite large) splotch of paint on the footpath. I know it is not exactly an everyday object, and it is an object that normally I wouldn't look twice at, but in this one I can see a dog, a man's face and if I turned it upside down, a rabbit.
18th January 2024

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett ace
@rbrettschneider here is my response to your challenge this week. Thanks, Delwyn
January 21st, 2024  
Bec ace
Intriguing shot and response to your challenge. I saw more as I kept looking. I mostly see a cow with stretched out horns facing left …
January 21st, 2024  
