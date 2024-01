Spider Phobia

My get pushed challenge from Northy was to depict a phobia of some sort. This is a composite of two images. I used to be quite afraid of spiders and this changed when I started taking photos of them and could see all their cute fluffy bits and their eyes. However, I am sure that this image which induce states of phobia in a few people. A phobia, or irrational fear of spiders, of course is called arachnophobia.