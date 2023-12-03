Previous
Foggy Green by dkellogg
Photo 757

Foggy Green

3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Corinne C
Wonderfully composed and superb in monochrome!
December 3rd, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Peaceful.
December 3rd, 2023  
moni kozi
Great composition
December 3rd, 2023  
Mags
A hole in one! Beautiful black and white.
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous foggy capture and framing.
December 3rd, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
SCORE!!! Excellent composition & great job capturing the fog!
December 3rd, 2023  
