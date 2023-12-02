Sign up
Photo 756
Mom's Bait Shop
in Rockport Harbor
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with great contrasts. I take it one can also buy shrimps and crab there?
December 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shot especially in b&w- Feels like a throwback to times gone by
December 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. Yes, they have several live wells with fresh shrimp, crabs and small bait fish. I've only bought shrimp and croaker for fishing and that is only if I take someone along with me in the boat. If I'm fishing alone I just use artificial lures.
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Just the perfect shot for b&w - agree with Renee that it seems to take you back to the 60's nearly
December 2nd, 2023
