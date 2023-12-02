Previous
Mom's Bait Shop by dkellogg
Mom's Bait Shop

in Rockport Harbor
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana
Fabulous capture with great contrasts. I take it one can also buy shrimps and crab there?
December 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Great shot especially in b&w- Feels like a throwback to times gone by
December 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. Yes, they have several live wells with fresh shrimp, crabs and small bait fish. I've only bought shrimp and croaker for fishing and that is only if I take someone along with me in the boat. If I'm fishing alone I just use artificial lures.
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie
Just the perfect shot for b&w - agree with Renee that it seems to take you back to the 60's nearly
December 2nd, 2023  
