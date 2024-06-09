Previous
Orange Zinnia by dkellogg
Photo 932

Orange Zinnia

9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty, it such such lovely layers of petals.
June 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Your DOF is just perfect. Love the detail in the bloom.
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise