Briscoe Art Museum by dkellogg
Photo 936

Briscoe Art Museum

Sculpture in front by the entrance. Wonderful museum for those that enjoy western art.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Bucktree

@dkellogg
Karen ace
Excellent sense of movement and energy in this sculpture. It depicts an intriguing situation, with the two horses seemingly tangled up. Very interesting work of art.
June 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a great place to visit, is it a Cowboy Museum? Great shot of the sculpture
June 13th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
@rensala Thank you Renee. Yes, it is mostly a cowboy museum.
June 13th, 2024  
