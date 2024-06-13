Sign up
Photo 936
Briscoe Art Museum
Sculpture in front by the entrance. Wonderful museum for those that enjoy western art.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
3
0
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Karen
ace
Excellent sense of movement and energy in this sculpture. It depicts an intriguing situation, with the two horses seemingly tangled up. Very interesting work of art.
June 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a great place to visit, is it a Cowboy Museum? Great shot of the sculpture
June 13th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
@rensala
Thank you Renee. Yes, it is mostly a cowboy museum.
June 13th, 2024
