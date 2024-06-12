Previous
Crested Caracara by dkellogg
Crested Caracara

The Caracara is also known as a Mexican Eagle. It looks like a hawk, but has a bald face like a vulture.
Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Super shot! I have never seen one of these before. Very unusual.
June 12th, 2024  
