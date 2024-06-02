Previous
Moon shining thru window by dkellogg
Moon shining thru window

Another attempt at double exposure. This image was developed in post, which is much easier than trying it in camera.
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely image
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful image, well done!
June 2nd, 2024  
KV
Nicely framed.
June 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very cool
June 2nd, 2024  
