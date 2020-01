Good propositions for 2020:#2 - knowing I would not be able to shoot today, save a photo from the day before.#3 - resist the temptation to answer each individual comment: I would love to, and how! But eventually it would take me too much time: I will visit your projects instead!Rhinoceros spud Saepta is an art installation by Raffaele Curi, at the Fendi Foundation (ladies will know...). This little guy is as tall as myself: slightly less than 1,70m - I think @northy could like it...