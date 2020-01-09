Previous
Argus by domenicododaro
Argus

The legend says Argus was a giant with 100 eyes, watchman for Hera. After Argus was slain by Hermes, by Zeus’ order, Hera preserved his memory by spreading his 100 eyes on the peacock tail.
9th January 2020

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Walks
Like the detail and I didn't know that particular myth.
January 9th, 2020  
Helen Jane
100 of those staring at you would be quite worrying. Aren't those eyes spectacular?
January 9th, 2020  
