Previous
Next
Photo 1172
Argus
The legend says Argus was a giant with 100 eyes, watchman for Hera. After Argus was slain by Hermes, by Zeus’ order, Hera preserved his memory by spreading his 100 eyes on the peacock tail.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
2
0
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1178
photos
144
followers
118
following
321% complete
View this month »
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th January 2020 11:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
feathers
,
tail
,
tloc-009
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the detail and I didn't know that particular myth.
January 9th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
100 of those staring at you would be quite worrying. Aren't those eyes spectacular?
January 9th, 2020
