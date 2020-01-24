Previous
Next
Morning has broken #10 by domenicododaro
Photo 1187

Morning has broken #10

You know what? I think I’ll take a shower. One of those showers lasting 20 minutes or so, one of those that drove you mental. Maybe I’ll wash out the remainders of your memories.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise