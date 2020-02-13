Sign up
Photo 1207
Shapes #2
Questions, he had many. And for each question the proper answer. The world at his feet was a magnificent geometric riddle, to be worked out from his firm beliefs.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1213
photos
144
followers
117
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st February 2020 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
story
,
puzzle
,
geometry
,
storytelling
,
riddle
,
tloc-44
Walks @ 7
ace
A great maze of lines, tones and shapes.
March 5th, 2020
