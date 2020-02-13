Previous
Shapes #2 by domenicododaro
Photo 1207

Shapes #2

Questions, he had many. And for each question the proper answer. The world at his feet was a magnificent geometric riddle, to be worked out from his firm beliefs.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Walks @ 7 ace
A great maze of lines, tones and shapes.
March 5th, 2020  
