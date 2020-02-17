Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1211
Shapes #6
Robust were the doors of the safe where he used to keep the tools of his trade of living. A tidy, secure space where anxiety would not be admitted.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
0
0
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1217
photos
143
followers
117
following
331% complete
View this month »
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th March 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
door
,
story
,
shapes
,
storytelling
,
tloc-48
