Shapes #6 by domenicododaro
Photo 1211

Shapes #6

Robust were the doors of the safe where he used to keep the tools of his trade of living. A tidy, secure space where anxiety would not be admitted.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
