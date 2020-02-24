Previous
Shapes #13 by domenicododaro
Photo 1218

Shapes #13

He and the unknown. One thing only. Many faces, angles, shapes: too many to count. Finally, he didn’t care to be accountable, and just let go. Was this freedom? Perhaps. Or perhaps not. So what?
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
FBailey ace
Very clever bit of timing too!
March 19th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
I like it! Also, the narrative is quite compelling - freedom or not?
March 19th, 2020  
