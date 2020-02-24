Sign up
Photo 1218
Shapes #13
He and the unknown. One thing only. Many faces, angles, shapes: too many to count. Finally, he didn’t care to be accountable, and just let go. Was this freedom? Perhaps. Or perhaps not. So what?
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
2
2
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1224
photos
141
followers
117
following
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th March 2020 3:15pm
Tags
story
,
shapes
,
storytelling
,
double-exposure
,
memarch-technique
FBailey
ace
Very clever bit of timing too!
March 19th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
I like it! Also, the narrative is quite compelling - freedom or not?
March 19th, 2020
