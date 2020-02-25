The Nikkor 50mm 1-1.4 G, me and the Sony

Here we are. My little beloved Nikkor, what did they do to you? I was in love, before meeting those walkiries, the Leicas... And they are perfect, aren’t they. While your slight barrel distortion makes you feel a little fat... Oh well, long live the imperfection, I’m short five feet four inches, after all, nobody is perfect!



***



Finally finished the third fortnight: here’s the full little story.



SHAPES



He loved hard contrasts. White whites and black blacks: a fair, comfortable way to sort things and people. Good from evil, nice from ugly, day from night... Oh, he could go on for ages. Away from dubious shades and fuzzy greys, a neat, clear cut between the glorious clarity of harsh sunlight and the darkness of deep shadow.

Questions, he had many. And for each question the proper answer. The world at his feet was a magnificent geometric riddle, to be worked out from his firm beliefs.

A prison? He would never refer to his opinions like that.

He had never changed any, after all. Why on Earth should he barter his own theoretical framework for anything less convenient.

Hanging on known patterns and never letting go: the secret recipe of serenity.

Not that doubts would refrain from visiting his mood, from time to time.

It happened in dreams, and not so often, though. A few times his sleep, that was the sleep of the good and the just, was visited by some erratic visions, something peeling off his soul.

Just a little excess on proteins at dinner, maybe. Nothing to be concerned about, or that couldn’t be managed with an Alka-Seltzer and a chamomile tea.

Symmetry was his credo, composure his religion, balance his rite, that didn’t cost him much effort to profess.

He didn’t need to look for the light at the end of the tunnel, rather he wouldn’t see the tunnel.

Robust were the doors of the safe where he used to keep the tools of his trade of living. A tidy, secure space where anxiety would not be admitted.

He felt safe. Rational, orderly, smart, organized, aware, conscious, accountable. What better adjectives could one possibly fathom for himself? Responsible for his own clear choices: yes/no, on/off - no matter how chaotic it could seem to get to the control.

Until, somehow, unexpectedly, that switch turned off all of a sudden. Things continued to show off their shapes with unsuspicious clarity, only to reveal, to his horror, that their content was lost.

Just a little crack on the rim of his otherwise perfectly round existence. An annoying ding, a glitch over which his mind would inevitably stumble. Why didn’t he react the only reasonable way: throwing away the darn problem. Why, now, did he bother to wonder.

As a matter of fact, without knowing why, he continued to wonder. About imperfections. About nuances. Looking for things he didn’t know existed. And they coexisted: beauty in decay, smile in painful days, tears in happiness.

New questions started to be asked with answers not at hand. His whole universe began to warp. To resist, he tried. But his first attempt, to shape time into a tempo and return a known rhythm to his life, failed miserably.

He felt like shrinking. The world was changing: size, proportions, distances. No more customary references points. Just himself and the vastness of the unknown.

He and the unknown. One thing only. Many faces, angles, shapes: too many to count. Finally, he didn’t care to be accountable, and just let go. Was this freedom? Perhaps. Or perhaps not. So what?

