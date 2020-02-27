Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1221
The kite #2
Today I fly my kite.
On top of the most beautiful mountains, looking out on the valley. I let the sunset warm my spine up and feel the fairy enrosadira set fire to the Dolomites.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1227
photos
140
followers
117
following
334% complete
View this month »
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st March 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perspective
,
story
,
storytelling
,
kite
,
mixed-media
,
from-above
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close