The kite #2 by domenicododaro
The kite #2

Today I fly my kite.
On top of the most beautiful mountains, looking out on the valley. I let the sunset warm my spine up and feel the fairy enrosadira set fire to the Dolomites.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
