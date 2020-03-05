Previous
Next
The kite #9 by domenicododaro
Photo 1228

The kite #9

Today I fly my kite through the gate to the clouds. With my heart in a summer that seems too far from now.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
excellent processing, DD. yes, that summer! aces! aces! aces!
March 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise